The 15 best companies for work-life balance in 2018

Founded: 1983

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Keller Williams Realty topped Indeed's list as the number one company for work-life balance. The real estate company has over 139,000 agents around the world but manages to maintain a culture of balance due in part to a business model that emphasizes profit-sharing and allows for flexible work schedules.

"As an individual contractor you determine your workday," says one employee. "There is complete flexibility in your schedule and unlimited earnings potential," adds another.

Real estate companies Coldwell Banker and Century 21 also made Indeed's list.

Three companies from California cracked the top five — Cisco, Kaiser Permanente and Google. "Cisco is an excellent company to maintain work-life balance. I worked most of the time from home and being a single mom it helped [me] to raise my kids," said one Cisco employee.

Surprisingly, several industries traditionally known for long hours and demanding cultures — like banking and tech — were well-represented on Indeed's list.

One Google employee explains that an employee's relationship with their manager can mean the difference between a balanced and unbalanced work life.

"The manager you work with is key to your work/life balance and overall satisfaction at the company, so vet your potential direct managers well," they write.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: