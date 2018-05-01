VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 best companies for work-life balance in 2018

A cyclist rides past Google Inc. offices inside the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Do you check your work email in bed? Do you eat lunch at your desk? If this sounds like you, it may be time to re-evaluate your work-life balance. Not only can having a more balanced life make you happier but it can also make you a more productive employee.

Some companies are better at promoting this kind of equilibrium than others. Job search site Indeed analyzed over 72 million reviews to assess which companies are the best at encouraging work-life balance.

Here are the 15 companies that are best at helping employees achieve a balance between the personal and the professional:

15. Johnson & Johnson

Founded: 1886
Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

14. Lockheed Martin

Founded: 1995
Headquarters: Bethesda Maryland

13. Dell

Founded: 1984
Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas

12. Fidelity Investments

Founded: 1946
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

11. American Express

Founded: 1850
Headquarters: New York, New York

10. Pfizer

Founded: 1849
Headquarters: New York, New York

9. Northrop Grumman

Founded: 1994
Headquarters: Falls Church, Virginia

8. Nike

Founded: 1964
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

7. Century 21

Founded: 1971
Headquarters: Madison, New Jersey

6. Capital One

Founded: 1988
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Google's Canadian headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario
5. Google

Founded: 1998
Headquarters: Mountain View, California

4. Kaiser Permanente

Founded: 1945
Headquarters: Oakland, California

3. Cisco

Founded: 1984
Headquarters: San Jose, California

2. Coldwell Banker

Founded: 1906
Headquarters: Madison, New Jersey

1. Keller Williams Realty

Founded: 1983
Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Keller Williams Realty topped Indeed's list as the number one company for work-life balance. The real estate company has over 139,000 agents around the world but manages to maintain a culture of balance due in part to a business model that emphasizes profit-sharing and allows for flexible work schedules.

"As an individual contractor you determine your workday," says one employee. "There is complete flexibility in your schedule and unlimited earnings potential," adds another.

Real estate companies Coldwell Banker and Century 21 also made Indeed's list.

Three companies from California cracked the top five — Cisco, Kaiser Permanente and Google. "Cisco is an excellent company to maintain work-life balance. I worked most of the time from home and being a single mom it helped [me] to raise my kids," said one Cisco employee.

Surprisingly, several industries traditionally known for long hours and demanding cultures — like banking and tech — were well-represented on Indeed's list.

One Google employee explains that an employee's relationship with their manager can mean the difference between a balanced and unbalanced work life.

"The manager you work with is key to your work/life balance and overall satisfaction at the company, so vet your potential direct managers well," they write.

