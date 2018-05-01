Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook's F8 developer conference

Mark Zuckerberg is delivering the keynote address at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference Tuesday.

The conference, often an opportunity to announce new developer tools or hardware, is likely to focus more heavily on privacy and policy this year.

The company has already announced one change that will likely be discussed at F8: a plan to tell users which websites track them across the web, and offer them the option to delete the personal data. The feature, called "Clear History" — which will roll out in upcoming months — will essentially let users see and clear certain data collected on them from third party apps and websites that is sent to Facebook.

Facebook for months has been dealing with the fallout of a massive data leak and questions of user privacy — a firestorm set off by reports that an app developer mishandled sensitive user information.

The social media giant in March delayed the launch of a long-reported smart speaker, according to news reports.

