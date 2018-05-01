Watch: White House briefs press after report reveals special counsel's questions for Trump

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The White House is expected to field reporters' questions Tuesday, following a report revealing questions submitted to President Donald Trump by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The nearly 50 questions, reported by the New York Times, ask for Trump's answers on topics including his campaign's potential outreach to Russia and his decision to fire key administration members, including former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump called the Times' report "disgraceful" in tweets Tuesday morning, claiming that there were "no questions on collusion."

Trump's legal headaches grew on Monday after porn star Stephanie Clifford filed a defamation lawsuit against the president.

Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, had filed a separate lawsuit in March to void a nondisclosure pact she signed before the 2016 election barring her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump. She was paid $130,000 as part of the agreement, which was brokered by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen is currently under investigation for potential financial crimes, and is mired in a legal fight over a trove of his materials seized in FBI raids in April.

Clifford's new legal action came in response to a tweet Trump sent — the only Twitter reference he has made to the porn star's first lawsuit — accusing her of pulling a "con job" on the news media.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Monday night pushed back a May 1 deadline on steel and aluminium tariffs, giving some allied nations another chance to qualify for exemptions.

The decision has been postponed for 30 days to allow further discussions.