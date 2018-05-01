Why Netanyahu's revelations should make Trump uphold the Iran nuclear deal

He failed to mention that nearly every weapons analyst and diplomat engaged in negotiating the deal had known of the project for years. Netanyahu's speech led President Donald Trump to follow up with remarks during his press conference with the Nigerian president.

Mr. Trump stated that his opposition to the deal had always been "100 percent right" and now upheld by the Israeli announcements.

This flurry of major statements follows quickly after new Secretary of State Pompeo's day-after-confirmation trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this weekend.

In strong and consistent statements, as if they had been developed for weeks, Pompeo expressed deep concern about how the Iran deal did nothing to deter Iran's aggression in the region, support for terrorism, or development of new missile systems.

That the agreement does not include any of those realities because it is aimed at curtailing centrifuge production and uranium enrichment — and that it has done so successfully — was not mentioned.

This burst of assertions against Iran should not be a surprise. In early March, speaking before the annual meeting in Washington of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC], the speeches of Mr. Netanyahu, Vice-President Pence and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Haley all echoed that the flawed Iran deal does not sufficiently constrain Iran from being a threat to Israel in many ways.

These claims create the feeling of an all-too-well-orchestrated crisis that the U.S.-Israeli alliance must address forcefully and soon. The narrative awaits some "trigger event" between Iranian forces and Israel in Syria that would lead Israel to declare it was facing imminent attack. Then, the cloud of crisis would give way to the fog of war.