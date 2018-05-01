May 1 might be celebrated as International Workers' Day across the globe, but in Zimbabwe government employees have rallied together in protest in recent weeks by staging a series of strikes.

On Friday it was announced that members of the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association would strike on May 8 when schools re-open after the holidays. The 44,000-member group cited stagnant pay and restrictive annual leave as reasons for the action.

"No amount of threats or illegal declarations from individuals in government will stop or intimidate teachers from exercising their constitutional and legal right to participate in industrial job action," said a statement by the Zimbabwe Teachers Association Monday, addressed to the Education Ministry.

In mid-April, 16,000 nurses were fired by the Zimbabwean government following a multi-day walkout that began on April 16 over unpaid wages. The strike took place just one day after a month-long walkout by junior doctors ended.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga described the nurses' strike as "politically motivated."