4 major life goals Americans are putting off because they can’t pay their debt

A number of young Americans have hit pause on life events because they can't pay off their debt, according to an NBC News-GenForward survey of nearly 1,900 adults.

Of those life events, there are four major ones that stand out. The survey found that 34 percent of millennials have delayed buying a home, 31 percent have delayed saving for retirement, 16 percent have put off having children and 14 percent have put off getting married.

Debt has more far-reaching impact, too. Approximately three of every four millennials in the United States report having some form of debt, according to the survey, including a quarter who are more than $30,000 in the hole and 11 percent who owe more than $100,000. "As a result, saving has taken a backseat," the survey notes, "which has affected the pace at which millennials live their lives and left most unprepared for a financial emergency."