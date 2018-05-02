Cramer: You'll miss out if you ignore these giant stock buybacks   

When Apple's Tuesday evening earnings report brought the idea of huge stock buybacks back into Wall Street's good graces, CNBC's Jim Cramer was thrilled.

"I've been wondering: what exactly does it take for a company to get Wall Street to appreciate its fabulous earnings and its numbers for revenues?" the "Mad Money" host said on Wednesday. "It's not just Apple that's buying back stock like there's no tomorrow."

The iPhone maker's plan to return up to $100 billion to its shareholders marks the largest share repurchase program announced this year.

But Cramer pointed to five other companies — Amgen, Oracle, Microsoft, Boeing and UnitedHealth Group — that have also announced huge buyback programs, only to be brushed off by market-watchers.

"It's like people don't even notice, which is why I feel compelled ... to point out some of the best ones," Cramer said. "So let's talk about the biggest, most impactful buybacks we've seen."