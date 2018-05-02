Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China 1 Hour Ago | 01:11

One month ago, Facebook seemed to be on the brink of demise, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress about a data-harvesting scandal that affected millions of users.

"Facebook seemed like it was running amok and was about to be leveled by the government," CNBC's Jim Cramer, the host of "Mad Money," recalled on Wednesday. "No wonder the stock traded down to 18 times earnings."

But since the scandal — which on Wednesday spurred the shutdown of the data-harvester, Cambridge Analytica — four things have brought Facebook back from near-death, Cramer said.

Cramer argued that Facebook's comeback is symptomatic of a broader problem in the stock market: the negativity that gets directed at seemingly countless stocks and situations.

Take President Trump's trade tiff with China. Plenty of investors think the president has met his match and that the People's Republic could retaliate if U.S. lawmakers go too far.

But when he interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook with CNBC's Josh Lipton ahead of the tech giant's second-quarter earnings report, Cramer liked what he heard.

When asked about the impact of potential trade war escalation, Cook seemed surprisingly sanguine about the state of U.S.-China relations.

"I am pretty optimistic there," Cook told CNBC. "I think that China and the U.S. have this unavoidable mutuality where the U.S. can only win if China wins, China can only win if U.S. wins and the world can only win if both win."

"So if you look at what history tells us — that countries that are the most open and most diverse do the best, and the folks that are closed and least diverse, their citizens do the worst — ... it tells us that again and again and again," Cook continued. "And I think both countries know that."