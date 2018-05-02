    ×

    Markets

    European equities seen higher amid earnings and a Fed meeting

    • On Tuesday, strong U.S. economic data drove the dollar to a four-month high.
    • Market expectations suggest that there will be no new rate hikes in the U.S. Wednesday.
    • Euro zone PMIs will be released at 9 a.m. London time.

    European markets are expected to open higher Wednesday as investors keep their focus on earnings and monitor an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 23 points at 7,541; the DAX is set to start higher by 50 points at 12,577; and the CAC 40 in Paris is seen up by 15 points at 5,494; according to IG.

    In Asia, stocks traded mixed as many bourses reopened after a public holiday. In currency markets, the dollar eased slightly early on Wednesday morning, after trading close to a four-month high. On Tuesday, strong U.S. economic data drove the currency higher.

    The benchmark will remain under investors' radar as the Federal Reserve is due to start a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Market expectations suggest that there will be no new rate hikes in the U.S., but analysts will be looking for indications as to whether that will happen shortly.

    Earnings, data

    Meanwhile, markets will be digesting further earnings. Novo Nordisk, Hugo Boss, Glencore, Sainsbury's, Sage and Standard Chartered are among the companies releasing their latest figures Wednesday.

    In Brussels, the European Commission will unveil its first budget plan without the U.K. The proposal, which will apply from 2021 to 2027, is set to increase the seven-year budget to about 1.25 trillion euros ($ 1.5 trillion), the Financial Times reported.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In terms of data, there will be PMIs across Europe, with the euro zone releasing its final April figure at 9 a.m. London time. There will also be flash first quarterly growth figures for the euro zone at 10 a.m. London time. The data comes a time when many analysts have started wondering about a potential economic slowdown in the euro area.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BOSS
    ---
    NOVO.B
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    FTSE
    ---