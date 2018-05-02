Here's what every major Wall Street analyst had to say about Apple's earnings

"Apple reported revenue in-line and EPS ahead of the Street (1.5% above estimates), with June quarter revenue guidance surprisingly above consensus. For the March quarter, iPhone was essentially in-line, as Apple shipped a total of 52.2M units vs. consensus at 52.5M. iPhone ASP was $728, almost exactly in-line with our estimate of $730, but below the Street at $742. Services revenue was $9.2B (Street at $8.4B) and gross margin was 38.3% (consensus was 38.5%). Revenue guidance for the June quarter is above consensus, but the gross margin outlook is fractionally below. Additionally, Apple announced a new $100B buyback and a dividend increase of 16%. Despite potential for ongoing uncertainty around iPhone X demand, we recommend owning AAPL on potential for a "super-long" cycle, which we expect will include a wider array of "X-gen" devices this fall. Maintain OW, PT to $214."