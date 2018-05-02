Hulu now has 20 million US subscribers, a gain of 3 million in the first quarter

Hulu said Wednesday it now has 20 million American subscribers.

The company announced its new membership figures at its Upfront presentation in New York. The Upfronts are annual presentations for advertisers where television networks preview their upcoming shows and movies for the year.

Hulu's 20 million subscribers still pale in comparison with Netflix's most recently announced 55 million U.S. subscribers. But it's still 3 million more than what the company announced in January. By comparison, Netflix added 2 million users in the past quarter.

Hulu also announced a third season of its dystopian original breakout hit "The Handmaid's Tale," as well as a multiyear deal with Dreamworks Animation. Hulu will be the streaming home for future and past Dreamwork's Animations films, and the companies will work together to create original kids' and family series. The agreement marks a major move into children's programming for Hulu.

Hulu also announced it will be adding advertising to its Live TV subscription, as well as to downloadable content. Both will provide additional revenue streams for the company, in addition to its subscription model.

Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in Hulu, and NBCUniversal parent company Comcast owns Dreamworks Animation.