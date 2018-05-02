Forget taking your dog into the office, it's all about kicking back with pigs, goats and cows on your lunch hour.

At least, that's the thinking at Pasona's Tokyo headquarters, which boasts a ranch on its 13th floor.

It's a feature enjoyed by just one other property in the city — the palace of Japan's emperor — and is all part of the HR company's efforts liven up the workplace while revitalizing Japan's ailing agriculture industry.