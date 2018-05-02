Pasona's vast offering is part of its mission to create a "social work life balance," both for those it places in external jobs, as well as the 8,682-strong international workforce it employs directly.
"As a HR company, our offices have always addressed ideas for an ideal working environment," Pasona spokesperson Aiko Umehara told CNBC Make It via email.
"That's why we have animals, art work [throughout] the building, live musical performances during lunch, a nursery, gym, salon, etc."
Fortunately, though, for staff who find themselves distracted by all the facilities on offer, late workers are rewarded with free evening meals in the 500-seat canteen.
— CNBC's Uptin Saiidi contributed to this report.
