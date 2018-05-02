Tesla promises profits in the second half of this year — if it can meet Model 3 production goals

Tesla says it will be profitable in the second half of 2018 if it can meet its Model 3 vehicle production and delivery goals.

"If we execute according to our plans, we will at least achieve positive net income excluding non-cash stock based compensation in Q3and Q4 and we expect to also achieve full GAAP profitability in each of these quarters," the company wrote in a letter to shareholders accompanying its first quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

The company also reiterated its plans to produce 5,000 of its all-electric Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June. It will make its lower-priced base model available to drivers only after that goal is achieved.

Currently, Tesla is delivering a long-range rear-wheel drive Model 3 to customers for a starting price of $44,000. Others have been waiting for the short-range, rear-wheel-drive version of the Model 3 which CEO Elon Musk promised for a base price of $35,000.