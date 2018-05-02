Tesla stock drops as Elon Musk gives bizarre earnings call

On the first-quarter call, CEO Elon Musk also promised a "reorganization" this month. He said:

"I'm feeling quite confident about hitting positive cash flow in Q3. This is not a certainty. It does appear quite likely in my view. We are going to conduct a reorganization, restructuring of the company this month and make sure we are well set up to achieve that goal. In particular the number of third-party companies we're using has gotten out of control. We're going to scrub the barnacles on that front," said CEO Elon Musk.

In answering questions from Gali Russell, Musk also revealed that Model Y production is not expected to begin until 24 months from now, and that the vehicle won't be produced at Tesla's main, Fremont, Calif. factory.

Musk said, "We will not be starting production of the Model Y at the end of next year. It's probably closer to 24 months from now, 2020... We could not fit the Model Y production at Fremont. We're jammed to the gills here. One thing I know for sure is it's not here."



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.