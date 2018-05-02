Tesla stock drops as Elon Musk gives bizarre earnings call

Shares in Tesla took a nosedive in after-hours trading today as Elon Musk cut off analysts during a first-quarter earnings call. He dismissed a question about gross margins from Bernstein senior analyst Toni Sacconaghi as "boring." Instead, Musk and other executives answered multiple questions from a Tesla enthusiast and Youtuber named Gali Russell.
The 25-year-old retail investor tweeted at Elon Musk on Monday, asking the Tesla CEO if he could ask him a "crowdsourced" question during Wednesday evening's conference call. Instead of a single question, Russell was able to ask several.
The stock drop may have become apparent around the time when Musk cut off Wall Street analysts on the call. However, the company's first-quarter update has also stoked concerns over Tesla's cash burn and how, exactly, it will improve margins while ramping Model 3 production.