The fate of future Fed hikes could linger in Friday’s jobs report   

The jobs report on Friday comes, too, as the second quarter is showing a marked slowdown all across the G-7 universe, and the U.S. is no exception, even as the economy is solidly in expansion.



What's been evident from the latest data points is the U.S. economy is growing at a solid pace of 2 percent or more, though starting to show signs of deceleration in both business activity (as evident in the latest ISM data) and consumer spending (as seen in the latest auto sales figures).



That will have massive implications for all capital markets, as bonds will bounce, the dollar rally will stall in its tracks and equities could get a second wind due to a less aggressive Fed.