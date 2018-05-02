US stocks are set for a slightly higher open as earnings, Fed decision loom

The moves in pre-market trade came as markets across the globe showed a mixed picture. On Tuesday, U.S. stocks finished mixed, with the Nasdaq finishing in the black as it focused on earnings out of the tech space. On Wednesday, Asia closed mostly lower, while in Europe, stocks traded higher as earnings took center stage.

During today's session, earnings and central banking news are expected to be the focus for market participants.

In the corporate space, CVS Health, Kraft Heinz, MasterCard, Estee Lauder, Yum Brands, Madison Square Garden, AIG, Tesla Motors, Avis Budget, Spotify, Sprint, Square, FireEye and Fitbit are scheduled to release their latest financial results.

Apple reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations. In after-hours trade, shares of the tech giant rose as much as 5 percent, as investors reflected upon the financial report and news that iPhone sales had fallen short of expectations.

Meantime, Facebook announced at its F8 event in San Jose that it was building a feature for dating and relationships within its own app.

In economic data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP employment figures at 8:15 a.m. ET.