US stocks are set for a slightly higher open as earnings, Fed decision loom

    • CVS Health, Kraft Heinz, MasterCard, Estee Lauder, Yum Brands, Tesla Motors, Spotify, Sprint, and Fitbit are scheduled to release their latest financial results.
    U.S. stock index futures fluctuated ahead of Wednesday's open, as investors awaited the latest monetary policy decisions from the central bank.

    Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 42 points, indicating a higher open of 59.95 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a positive start to the session for their respective markets.

    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    The moves in pre-market trade came as markets across the globe showed a mixed picture. On Tuesday, U.S. stocks finished mixed, with the Nasdaq finishing in the black as it focused on earnings out of the tech space. On Wednesday, Asia closed mostly lower, while in Europe, stocks traded higher as earnings took center stage.

    During today's session, earnings and central banking news are expected to be the focus for market participants.

    In the corporate space, CVS Health, Kraft Heinz, MasterCard, Estee Lauder, Yum Brands, Madison Square Garden, AIG, Tesla Motors, Avis Budget, Spotify, Sprint, Square, FireEye and Fitbit are scheduled to release their latest financial results.

    Apple reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations. In after-hours trade, shares of the tech giant rose as much as 5 percent, as investors reflected upon the financial report and news that iPhone sales had fallen short of expectations.

    Meantime, Facebook announced at its F8 event in San Jose that it was building a feature for dating and relationships within its own app.

    In economic data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP employment figures at 8:15 a.m. ET.

    The Federal Opening Market Committee (FOMC) is set to conclude the second day of its two-day meeting, where it is expected to comment on the current state of the U.S. economy and its monetary policy path.

    While market participants do not foresee any modifications to interest rates at the FOMC's May meeting, a change in rhetoric could be on the cards. The central bank's decision is due to be announced at 2 p.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, members of the United States' delegation will head to China this week, in an attempt to present a united front and discuss the trade relationship between the two countries.

    —CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.

