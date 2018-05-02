Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat

Trump administration officials are racing to meet self-imposed deadlines to complete negotiations with China and other trading partners. A trade delegation left for China hoping to glean trade concessions from Beijing. (WSJ)



* Chinese state media has a message for the US ahead of trade talks in Beijing (CNBC)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena for President Donald Trump if he declines to talk to investigators in the Russia investigation, according to the Washington Post, citing four people familiar with the matter.



* Triggered Trump on Mueller warpath (Axios)

* Why talking to Mueller could be a minefield for Trump (NY Times)

Trump's former doctor, who stated his client would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to presidency," has now said that Trump dictated the whole letter. The doctor added that the claims over Trump's health were not based on his physical examination. (CNBC)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hit back against GOP lawmakers who drafted articles of impeachment against him, saying the DOJ "is not going to be extorted." He said that the reported articles of impeachment are only the latest threats against him. (CNBC)

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Washington last week, said he was unsure whether Trump would stick to the Iran nuclear deal that many see as the best hope of preventing Tehran from getting a nuclear bomb. (Reuters)

American troops will remain in South Korea even if a deal is reached to formally end the Korea War, a South Korea official said. North Korea previously made giving up its nuclear weapons conditional on the troops leaving the peninsula. (BBC)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the number of people getting diseases transmitted by mosquito, tick and flea bites has more than tripled in the U.S. in recent years. Warmer weather is a factor in the surge. (NY Times)

United Airlines (UAL) will scale back its animal transportation program after several pet deaths and mix-ups. Under the new policy, United will only transport dogs and cats in the cargo hold. Several short-nosed dog breeds are not allowed, however. (CNBC)

Amazon.com (AMZN) is planning new benefits for Prime members who shop at its Whole Foods unit, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. Among them: an additional 10 percent off already-discounted products at the supermarket chain.



* Amazon makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart (CNBC TV-18)

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the social network will launch a dating feature that will match users specifically with people they aren't already friends with. Users can build a dating profile that friends won't be able to see. (CNBC)



* Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review (Axios)

Twitter (TWTR) users erupted into a frenzy after American rapper Kanye West told TMZ Live that slavery "sounds like a choice." TMZ's Van Lathan interjected with, "I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought." (USA Today)