Top Wharton professor Adam Grant: How you can find meaning in your work life

Adam Grant, Wharton's top professor and an organizational psychologist, researches and writes about how to improve people's lives at work.

With only 30 percent of full-time workers in the U.S. "engaged" at work, according to a 2017 post from Gallup chairman and CEO Jim Clifton, Grant has his work cut out for him.

"One of the questions I get more often probably than any other is: 'How do I make my work more meaningful? How do I find a sense of purpose in my job?'" Grant tells CNBC Make It.

"So many of us work in jobs that are not meaningful and motivating," says Grant.

"Given that we spend about a quarter of our lives at work — maybe more — it's kind of a travesty to say we're going to spend most of our waking hours doing something that we don't think matters that much. So it's not a surprise that people are searching for meaning in work."

To find that meaning, Grant, co-author of "Option B" with Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, says the first step is to identify and organize what you are passionate about.