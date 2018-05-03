Asia markets to keep an eye on US-China trade talks after a mixed close on Wall Street

Asia markets are set to watch how U.S.-China trade talks progress on Friday, following a mixed close for the U.S.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.17 points to close at 23930.15, while the S&P 500 closed down 0.23 percent to close at 2,629.73. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.18 percent, ending the day at 7,088.15.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is leading a group of Trump administration officials to meet with Chinese officials and discuss trade between the two nations.

Shortly before the talks were set to take place in Beijing, the mood between the world's two largest economies worsened amid reports the U.S. administration is considering taking action to restrict some Chinese firms' ability to sell telecommunications equipment.

Wall Street also eyed Washington amid more news regarding Trump's legal troubles. In an interview, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, said the president repaid his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.