Barbara Corcoran reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of 'Shark Tank'

Barbara Corcoran, a self-made millionaire and seasoned investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," recently shared behind-the-scenes secrets of what it's like to be on set of the hit show.

Corcoran told New York Magazine's The Cut that for two weeks in June and two weeks in September, she and her co-stars — Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec — spend 14-hour days filming.

On those days, Corcoran gets picked up at 5:30 a.m., but she notes that the men get picked up at 6:30 a.m.

On the way to the studio, Corcoran, a New Yorker, stops by a local Los Angeles bagel place to get an everything bagel toasted with extra cream cheese for Oscar, the man in charge of the show's lighting.

Once at work, "Before hair and makeup starts, I always have my boom box and I play Nicki Minaj," Corcoran tells The Cut. "For whatever reason, she gets my blood going, so I play her loud in my trailer and get ready with Tommy, my stylist. And then we're on set at 9 [a.m.]"

Corcoran explains that the sharks hear 10 to 12 pitches a day, each lasting anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and 15 minutes. There's a 45-minute break for lunch, and a half hour for makeup and hair touch-ups. Other than that, the star investors are glued to their seats.

"They ask us not to go to the bathroom if we can hold it," Corcoran reveals. "I'm good at that."