VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Barbara Corcoran reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of 'Shark Tank'

Sharks Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran attend the premiere of ABC's 'Shark Tank' Season 9 at The Paley Center for Media on September 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images
Sharks Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran attend the premiere of ABC's 'Shark Tank' Season 9 at The Paley Center for Media on September 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Barbara Corcoran, a self-made millionaire and seasoned investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," recently shared behind-the-scenes secrets of what it's like to be on set of the hit show.

Corcoran told New York Magazine's The Cut that for two weeks in June and two weeks in September, she and her co-stars — Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec — spend 14-hour days filming.

On those days, Corcoran gets picked up at 5:30 a.m., but she notes that the men get picked up at 6:30 a.m.

On the way to the studio, Corcoran, a New Yorker, stops by a local Los Angeles bagel place to get an everything bagel toasted with extra cream cheese for Oscar, the man in charge of the show's lighting.

Once at work, "Before hair and makeup starts, I always have my boom box and I play Nicki Minaj," Corcoran tells The Cut. "For whatever reason, she gets my blood going, so I play her loud in my trailer and get ready with Tommy, my stylist. And then we're on set at 9 [a.m.]"

Corcoran explains that the sharks hear 10 to 12 pitches a day, each lasting anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and 15 minutes. There's a 45-minute break for lunch, and a half hour for makeup and hair touch-ups. Other than that, the star investors are glued to their seats.

"They ask us not to go to the bathroom if we can hold it," Corcoran reveals. "I'm good at that."

The sharks are done for the day and head home around 7:30 or 8 p.m., and Corcoran decompresses afterwards with a little self-care.

"When I get back to the Beverly Hills Hotel, I take a hot bath and then I have a masseuse come and give me a massage," she says. "I'm either snoring within a minute or I will not sleep because I'm too wired."

Corcoran also reveals to The Cut that she thinks long and hard about the deals that go down in the tank, noting that the sharks spend their own, real money.

"When you say to an entrepreneur, 'I'll give you $200,000,' it's not just a line," she says. "Two-hundred thousand dollars would put a kid through Ivy League school for four years. Would I rather put a kid through an Ivy League school, which is a kind of charity I do for myself, or would I rather give it to this entrepreneur? Are they worthy?" she asks herself.

Other stars of "Shark Tank" have also revealed how intense the on-set environment can be, especially for the entrepreneurs. There's even a psychiatrist on set who talks to the contestants before and after they make their pitches, CNBC reported.

"People can get very upset when the outcome is not what they anticipated," "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary previously told CNBC.

Fellow investor Robert Herjavec also highlighted how the deals are not only high-stakes for the entrepreneurs, but the sharks as well.

"We have a very powerful relationship with our own money so ya, it gets serious. [The] tension is very real," he wrote during a Reddit "Ask Me Anything."

However, the sharks also have their fair share of fun on-set, too. Guest investor Bethenny Frankel previously shared with CNBC Make It her and investor Mark Cuban enjoy jamming out to hip-hop between shots.

"In the breaks, they are playing full-on, old school hip hop," says Frankel. "Mark Cuban and I are rapping and dancing and having the best time."

Don't miss: 'Shark Tank': Here's what happened when Mark Cuban kept interrupting guest judge Bethenny Frankel

Like this story? Like us on Facebook.

This is
This is "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran's $3,000 regret   

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...