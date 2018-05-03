    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Monster Beverage—it's running out of steam

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Monster Beverage Corp.: "You know what? I think MNST, which I had been a huge fan of for a long time, seems to have run out of gas. I'm not going to put my two thumbs up anymore. I'm going this way: don't buy."

    Blackstone Group: "This is run by Steve Schwarzman. It's given you a bunch of distributions. Can't look at the stock price and see how much they really return to you. I think it's a terrific buy."

    Xilinx: "I thought the last quarter was really good. The stock jumped up and then it came right back down. I feel it's been de-risked."

    Celgene: "Look, if you want to do that, buy Amgen. That's another beaten-down one that has a giant buyback. Or Regeneron, which actually had a pretty decent quarter but nobody cares. Because I think Celgene overpaid for an acquisition from a couple years ago and it's still hurting. And Regeneron had a good quarter and it's going straight down. But, that said, I don't even like the group."

    Exelixis Inc.: "It's a development-stage biotech and they're not working right now so I'm not going to say, other than for total spec, [that] you should buy it."

    MoneyGram International: "No, man. It's not a high-quality enough stock. Honestly, in this market, you've got to have quality. If you want to do payments and processing, there's so many other, better stocks right now, so we're going to stay away."

    SunCoke Energy Partners: "I no longer like these stocks. I don't like them. I am telling you that 10 percent yield on SunCoke is now coming to be a red flag situation. You're not going to get me to go there."

    Mattel: "The only way that I would tell you to buy Mattel is if I thought that Hasbro was going to buy it, but I can't recommend a stock on a takeover basis when the fundamentals aren't that good. Mattel is inexpensive, but so is Hasbro and Hasbro is higher quality and has not had four CEOs in the last few years."

    Waste Management: "You know, [CEO] Jim Fish was on recently and we had sold this stock for my charitable trust. Why? Because of the issue of the Chinese no longer taking the wastepaper. But it's a really high-quality stock, so I'm not going to go against it."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Monster Beverage—it's running out of steam
    Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Monster Beverage—it's running out of steam   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MNST
    ---
    BX
    ---
    XLNX
    ---
    CELG
    ---
    EXEL
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...