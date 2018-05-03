Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Monster Beverage—it's running out of steam   

Monster Beverage Corp.: "You know what? I think MNST, which I had been a huge fan of for a long time, seems to have run out of gas. I'm not going to put my two thumbs up anymore. I'm going this way: don't buy."

Blackstone Group: "This is run by Steve Schwarzman. It's given you a bunch of distributions. Can't look at the stock price and see how much they really return to you. I think it's a terrific buy."

Xilinx: "I thought the last quarter was really good. The stock jumped up and then it came right back down. I feel it's been de-risked."

Celgene: "Look, if you want to do that, buy Amgen. That's another beaten-down one that has a giant buyback. Or Regeneron, which actually had a pretty decent quarter but nobody cares. Because I think Celgene overpaid for an acquisition from a couple years ago and it's still hurting. And Regeneron had a good quarter and it's going straight down. But, that said, I don't even like the group."

Exelixis Inc.: "It's a development-stage biotech and they're not working right now so I'm not going to say, other than for total spec, [that] you should buy it."

MoneyGram International: "No, man. It's not a high-quality enough stock. Honestly, in this market, you've got to have quality. If you want to do payments and processing, there's so many other, better stocks right now, so we're going to stay away."

SunCoke Energy Partners: "I no longer like these stocks. I don't like them. I am telling you that 10 percent yield on SunCoke is now coming to be a red flag situation. You're not going to get me to go there."

Mattel: "The only way that I would tell you to buy Mattel is if I thought that Hasbro was going to buy it, but I can't recommend a stock on a takeover basis when the fundamentals aren't that good. Mattel is inexpensive, but so is Hasbro and Hasbro is higher quality and has not had four CEOs in the last few years."

Waste Management: "You know, [CEO] Jim Fish was on recently and we had sold this stock for my charitable trust. Why? Because of the issue of the Chinese no longer taking the wastepaper. But it's a really high-quality stock, so I'm not going to go against it."