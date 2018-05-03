This guy will help get you into Harvard Business School — if you donate to charity

Jeng Yang Chia wants to help you get into Harvard.

He's one of the successes of the prestigious business school's rigorous admissions process, so he figures he's pretty well placed.

But he's not trying to make himself a quick buck. In fact, he's offering the advice for free. All he asks is that you make a donation to charity.

Chia said it's his way of putting his experience to use while giving something back to society.

"I am not in any way financially compensated for my time, though we both get to sleep with a warm fuzzy feeling tonight," Chia writes in his newly launched GIVE.asia fundraising page.

The 25-year-old's 30-minute Skype sessions promise to dispel some of the illusions about the process, while helping prospective students frame their personal stories. However, Chia said he won't assist with writing or editing applications, nor will he sugar-coat his guidance.

"You may receive feedback that you may not expect or appreciate," his fundraising page reads. "This is part of the process."