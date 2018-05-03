Here’s how much it costs to live in the most expensive ZIP code in New York

It's no secret that living in New York can be expensive. The average price for a home is $384,900, compared to a national average of $268,500. Still, in the most expensive ZIP code in the Empire State, prices can go way higher.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which collected median home values and mortgage data from Zillow, as well as Bureau of Labor Statistics-based cost of living components for 48 states and the District of Columbia, in order to identify the most expensive ZIP codes.

Their findings show that the most expensive ZIP code in New York may not be where you think. It's not among the bustling streets of Manhattan or the brownstones of Brooklyn. It's actually the 11976 ZIP code: The Hamptons.