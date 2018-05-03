Meet Kristen Gibbons Feden, the 35-year-old prosecutor who took down Bill Cosby

Looking at 80-year-old Cosby from across the courtroom, Feden called the entertainer a "con artist" and shamed his lawyer, Kathleen Bliss, for her characterizations of the women testifying against Cosby as fame-seeking, promiscuous party girls.

"I'm a very loud person, and I don't like seeing people get picked on," Feden told The New York Times. "I'm also a very emotional person. That can be a flaw, but it can also be used as a tool."

Feden grew up in Willingboro, New Jersey, and attended law school at Temple University after working for two years as a financial analyst at Bloomberg in New York. While at Temple, she was a member of the Temple National Trial team and an editor for the Temple Political and Civil Rights Law Review.

After graduating in 2009, Feden started her legal career as a clerk for Hon. Garrett D. Page, a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge. In 2012, she joined the office of the Montgomery County district attorney, where she focused on sex crimes and elder abuse cases.

It was in this role that she was assigned to work with District Attorney Kevin R. Steele on the case, which alleged that Cosby had sexually assaulted Constand in his home in 2004.

The case first went to trial in June 2017. Feden delivered the opening statement, and the trail ended with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial. Three months later, Feden left the district attorney's office to join Philadelphia law firm Stradley Ronon, but took a leave from the firm to serve as a prosecutor in Cosby's retrial. Bill Sasso, chairman of the law firm, says he recruited Feden after she was featured on Philadelphia Business Journal's "40 Under 40" list.