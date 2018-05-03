Musk’s behavior during Tesla's earnings call is ‘not a good sign,’ says Herb Greenberg

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always been peculiar, but his behavior during the electric carmaker's quarterly earnings call raises a red flag, said Herb Greenberg, a partner at Pacific Square Research.

"What was important about this is, when you start trying to divert attention away from the quarters, … that is a significant change in behavior," Greenberg, the CNBC contributor, told "Halftime Report" on Thursday. "He's always been bizarre. But this one [is] off the charts."

During a conference call following the release of Tesla's quarterly results, Musk dismissed some questions from analysts, including Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi. Musk said Sacconaghi's questions we're "boring" and "boneheaded."