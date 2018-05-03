    ×

    Trading Nation

    Stocks will 'power through' slump, new records coming this year, Credit Suisse's Jonathan Golub predicts

    A ‘really strange’ trend is hitting the markets this earnings season, Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub says
    A ‘really strange’ trend is hitting the markets this earnings season, Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub says   

    Market bull Jonathan Golub said stocks will make another record run this year just as the Dow sank back into correction territory.

    The Credit Suisse chief U.S. equity strategist believes Wall Street is making a mistake by not embracing an unprecedented first-quarter earnings season.

    "It's really strange. We're seeing the best earnings season maybe ever. Twenty-five percent year-over-year growth in the ninth year of a recovery, and companies are beating by 8 percent," Golub said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "But the market's response to this is far more muted than normal."

    His thoughts came shortly after the Federal Reserve made its latest decision on interest rates, leaving them unchanged, but noted it detected inflation.

    "I'm generally a believer that we overemphasize the importance of the Fed as opposed to the economic backdrop and the earnings backdrop," said Golub.

    The market didn't welcome the Fed's assessment. Stocks finished the Wednesday in the red.

    The Dow has now dropped more than 10 percent below its Jan. 26 intraday all-time high of 26,616.71. The S&P 500 is now 8 percent below its intraday record high of 2,872.87 from that same date.

    Despite the leg down, Golub expects a comeback. He predicts the S&P 500 will rally about 13 percent to 3,000 by year-end.

    "This ultimately powers through. Take a look at stocks. They started the year with a forward P/E [price to earnings ratio] of 18x. Today it is a forward P/E of 16x," Golub said. "Stocks, if they don't rally, are going to get cheaper and cheaper."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Credit Suisse’s Golub on the market’s lukewarm reaction to remarkable earnings
    Credit Suisse’s Golub on the market’s lukewarm reaction to remarkable earnings   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...