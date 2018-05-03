    ×

    Tesla drops the day after controversial earnings call

    Tesla dropped as much as 8 percent Thursday, a day after an earnings beat and bizarre call with analysts.

    Shares started trading at $278.79 after closing Wednesday just above $301.

    The company's earnings report on Wednesday showed a narrower-than-expected loss as Tesla continued to burn through cash — but investors seemed to have weathered all of that just fine. The stock ticked up a few percent immediately following the report.

    It wasn't until the company's earnings call — during which CEO Elon Musk refused to answer what he called "boring bonehead questions" from analysts — that shares tanked.

    As of Thursday's open, the stock is down nearly 10 percent on the year and more than 25 percent off its 52-week high.

