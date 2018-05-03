Rudy Giuliani has raised more questions than answers during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday when he revealed that Trump repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 settlement with porn star Stormy Daniels.

He did this to try to avert a campaign finance violation under focus by the Feds, which would be a felony, and likely to try to pacify Cohen from cooperating with prosecutors.

Unfortunately for the president, his explanation doesn't hold legal water. Cohen already publicly stated the Trump never reimbursed him.

Even if this new explanation of the 'monthly retainers' is accurate and those funds gradually paid Cohen off, moving money around after-the-fact when the election was already over cannot change the nature and intention of the payments when they were made in 2016. And those payments by Cohen before the election were likely to assist the campaign, were not reimbursed and not reported to the FEC.

This would also not alter the fact that Trump's attorney fronted those settlement funds in 2016, under documents that tried to conceal identities under fake aliases, which is simply unheard of for civil settlements.