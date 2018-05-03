President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to address the National Rifle Association's convention on Friday as the gun industry struggles with weak consumer demand and fights back against increasing calls for stricter gun laws.

The debate over gun control has grown louder this year, and even some Republicans have expressed interest in legislation that would put the big gun lobby on the defensive. The backlash follows the Feb. 14 shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff members were killed.

A group of Parkland survivors helped organize the "March for Our Lives" in Washington on March 24 and other events to push for stricter gun laws. In turn, Florida lawmakers in March passed the state's most sweeping gun-control legislation in decades. The law included raising the minimum age for buying guns to 21 and extending the waiting period to three days.

Major gun measures also were approved in recent months in states including Vermont and Oregon.