US Treasurys higher as investors monitor trade talks, economic data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.9645 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.1369 percent.

The U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday, as was largely expected. The Federal Reserve also hinted at higher inflation which [looks like an unnecessary word] over the coming months.

Thursday will see jobless claims for the week ending April 28 posted at around 8:30 a.m., while services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for April and factory orders for March are scheduled to be published during mid-morning trade.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $73.42 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.1 percent, while U.S. crude was around $68.04 a barrel, up 0.15 percent.

Oil markets appeared to hold steady, as traders monitored the prospect of potential new U.S. sanctions against Iran. Nonetheless, swelling U.S. crude inventories and record U.S. production appeared to cap gains.