Xiaomi started life in 2010 selling smartphones. Its unique selling point was high-quality devices with top of the range specs, but at lower prices than competitors.

It has grown to be the fourth-biggest smartphone player globally.

Xiaomi rose rapidly to become, at one point, the biggest smartphone player in China. The company struggled in 2016, amid tougher competition from other Chinese low-cost players, but eventually began to expand into new areas.

Now it offers a variety of products, including smart TVs, speakers that rival the likes of Amazon Echo, Wi-Fi routers, appliances, air and water purifiers, and lighting.

It's all part of its strategy to make the smartphone the center of a connected device ecosystem.

Xiaomi's smartphones run a version of Google's Android operating system that has been modified. The company calls it MIUI. And with this, it is trying to push its own services, including music and video streaming. It also makes money from its own mobile games, and from advertising too.