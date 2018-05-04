Meal kit delivery services have been heating up over the past few years. Companies such as Blue Apron and Plated have been offering customers convenience by delivering all the ingredients for dinner plus the recipe straight to their doorstep, taking the store out of the equation.

Now, meal kit companies are adding the store back in. In 2017, grocery chain Albertsons acquired Plated, and started selling Plated meal kits in select stores this April — with plans to be in hundreds of stores by the end of the year.

"There's a lot of people that want the product on demand or they want to pick it up on their way home after a busy day…so having a store is really the only way to accomplish that," Plated co-founder and CEO Josh Hix told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

Bain and Company partner Mikey Vu estimates meal kits comprise at least $1.5 billion of the $850 billion U.S. grocery market. He explained to CNBC that there's plenty of room for growth.

"We estimate [meal kit] awareness is as high as half the general grocery shopping population, but that trial rate is still pretty low (~6%)," Vu told CNBC in an email. "We see significant opportunity for growth over the next several years, potentially less than 50 percent market growth in the next 6-7 years."