Angst hangs over farm belt after reports that China stopped buying US soybeans

Farm country is worried about reports that China has curbed buying U.S. soybeans due to the ongoing trade spat.

Farmers in the nation's heartland are beginning the new planting season facing uncertainty given Beijing's threat to impose a new tariff on soybean imports. The planting season comes as a delegation from the Trump administration is in Beijing for talks to resolve major differences.

"My concerns are any time trade issues develop that's not good for agriculture," said soybean farmer Chris Hausman, a former Illinois Farm Bureau director. "We export a large percentage of our soybeans that we raise and corn for that matter."

In early April, Beijing warned it might impose a 25 percent tariff on soybeans as well as duties on other major U.S. agricultural products, including corn, wheat, cotton and beef. It followed the Trump administration's threaten to slap tariffs on Chinese products including consumer electronics and robotics.