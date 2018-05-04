Apple's iPhone X was the world's best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows

The iPhone X became the best-selling smartphone model in the first quarter of 2018, a new report shows, providing more good news for Apple investors following a better-than-expected earnings report earlier this week.
Apple shipped 16 million units of the iPhone X in the three months ended March 31, according to a study released by Strategy Analytics Thursday. It captured 4.6 percent market share of all models shipped in the quarter. The iPhone X was closely followed by Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus which shipped 12.5 million and 8.3 million units, respectively. And then the iPhone 7 with 5.6 million units.
Xiaomi, which filed for an initial public offering on Thursday, saw its Redmi 5A low-priced device ship 5.4 million units.
It was followed by the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, its 6.2-inch flagship smartphone, which shipped 5.3 million units in the first quarter. It was only on sale however for a short time in the quarter, making Apple's iPhone X the major high-end rival on the market.