    Tim Cook says he's 'thrilled' that Buffett is a 'major investor' in Apple

    Apple CEO Tim Cook
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Apple CEO Tim Cook said Friday that he's "thrilled" to have legendary investor Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway as a major investor in the company.

    Buffett revealed late Thursday Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million shares of Apple during the first quarter — pushing the stock to an all-time high Friday morning.

    "On a personal level, I've always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice," Cook said in a statement.

    If Berkshire purchased the additional stock at Apple's lowest first quarter levels, 75 million shares would ring in above $11 billion — the actual spend was likely higher since Apple only traded below $154 for a single day during the quarter.

    "It is an unbelievable company," Buffett told CNBC.

    The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock.

