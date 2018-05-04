These are the states doing the best under Trump's administration

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government agency under the Commerce Department, released its compilation of gross domestic product data by state in 2017 on Friday.

The state of Washington grew the fastest under the first full year of President Donald Trump's administration, according to the BEA.

GDP increased in 47 states last year, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Real estate, including rentals and leasing, as well as healthcare and durable good manufacturing were the primary contributors to economic growth across the nation in 2017, the report found.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.