Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble   

Berkshire Hathaway's festival-like annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, told CNBC's Jim Cramer a lot more than just how beloved the Warren Buffett-run company is.

"For us, there'll be talk of stocks galore, especially Buffett's portfolio," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday as the 40,000-person event kicked off.

"You can bet he'll be asked about his positions," Cramer said. "Berkshire's got a ton of them. So let's take a look at the top five to set the scene for what he might say this weekend."

Cramer had to start with the stock of Apple. On Thursday, Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway purchased a whopping 75 million shares of the technology colossus.

The purchase added to the nearly 170 million shares Buffett's company already owned at the end of 2017. Shares of Apple hit a fresh all-time high on Friday following the announcement.

"We know that Buffett likes Apple because he thinks it produces the greatest consumer products ever," Cramer said. "He normally shies away from tech stocks, but to him, Apple's more like, let's say, a better version of, I don't know, Procter & Gamble."