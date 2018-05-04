Cramer's game plan: This China-led strength could continue thanks to earnings   

This China-led strength could continue thanks to earnings 27 Mins Ago | 00:56

CNBC's Jim Cramer has been hearing about a potential "thaw" in U.S.-China relations. If it continues, markets could reap the benefits amid the earnings flood next week, he said on Friday.

The news, "coupled with an employment report that showed strong growth and little inflation, ... brought in buyers from the sidelines," the "Mad Money" host observed.

"It's quite the impressive rally and it could continue if the U.S. government goes a tad softer, recognizing that the Chinese are willing to do some deals here," he continued.

Apple's stock led the technology sector higher on news that Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway purchased 75 million additional shares of the iPhone maker in the first quarter.

Wondering if the strength could continue, Cramer turned to his game plan for the week ahead: