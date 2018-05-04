Hawaiian volcanic eruption forces residents to flee their homes

Hours after a magnitude 5 earthquake struck the island of Hawaii, a new eruption on Thursday afternoon opened a fissure on the volcano, spewing lava 125 feet into the air, NBC News reported. The island had been experiencing smaller tremors since last week.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava did not flow more than 33 feet from the fissure and the fissure was no longer actively spewing lava Friday. However, a second vent opened early Friday and lava flowed further into central Leilani Estates, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency told CNBC.

Leilani Estates is about 30 miles south of Hilo, a popular Hawaiian vacation destination.