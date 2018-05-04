How to block the annoying robocalls that you keep getting

If you're like me, chances are you're constantly getting bombarded by robocalls. You know the type: You pick up the phone only to hear some pre-recorded message -- sometimes not even in English -- about how you owe someone money or you've won a free vacation to Barbados.

These sorts of robocalls are smarter than ever, too. Spammers are capable of spoofing the area code where you live so that it appears to be a local call or even one from a legitimate business you've used. And of course you answer: Maybe it's a neighbor, the drug store or a doctor calling.

Usually it isn't.

I'm going to walk you through how some of those calls happen in the first place, and how to start blocking them.