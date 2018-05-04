The super rich spend up to $1,000 on a Kentucky Derby hat—here's what it's like to shop for one

The "most exciting two minutes in sports" wouldn't be what they are without the flashy, extravagant hats. Donning fancy headpieces has been a Kentucky Derby tradition for decades and became even more popular after the royal wedding in 2011.

So when I found out last-minute that I'd be attending the iconic horse race on Saturday, I knew I needed something elaborate to fit in.

As I am a Derby and a headpiece rookie, I headed to a millinery in Soho, Manhattan, to consult an expert: Lisa Shaub. She's been making hats for 30 years and has even worked with celebs like Taylor Swift and Britney Spears.