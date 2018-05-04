As a reporter at CNBC Make It who's covered some of the most incredible ways people have made money online — including a 28-year-old whose company has made millions buying things at Walmart and reselling them on Amazon and an entrepreneur who started selling board games out of his living room — I was curious to find out if it was as easy as they made it seem.

Could someone like myself with no prior experience actually start a successful business with little time to spare and even less money?

With a budget of less than $1,000, two weeks time to launch something and a plan to donate all profits to charity, I set out to find the answer.

In week one of the experiment, I landed on the idea of selling crypto-themed apparel. In week two, I bought a domain,created designs to print on shirts andset up a Shopify account linked with print-on-demand service Printful to minimize the amount of labor I'd have to do once the business was up and running. I won't have to fulfill, print or ship anything myself.

Setting up the whole business — from site, to designs, to LLC to bank accounts — took about 50 hours of work and cost me less than $500.

Then, on April 19, I launched CryptoCrow.co.