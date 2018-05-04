VISIT CNBC.COM

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing

If you invested $1,000 in Apple 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway chief executive officer Warren Buffett revealed to CNBC Friday that his company bought 75 million shares of Apple, adding to the 165.3 million shares it already owned. Analysts predicted that could be good news for Apple's stock value — which, indeed, promptly hit an all-time high.

And if you invested in Apple early on, the return on that investment could have been good, too. According to CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment in 2008 would be worth $7,111 as of Friday, or over seven as much, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.

While Apple's stock has performed well, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results. Some analysts had concerns about a possible slowdown in iPhone sales after the company's quarterly earnings report Tuesday showed Apple sold fewer iPhones than expected.

But still, in his interview on "Squawk Box," Buffett said long-term investors shouldn't be too concerned about near-term iPhone sales.

"The idea that you're going to spend loads of time trying to guess how many iPhone X ... are going to be sold in a three-month period totally misses the point," he said.

Other experts, including Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," share that optimism. "Analysts after analysts said if you look at the mosaic of [iPhone] orders, it's got to be a bad quarter," Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Apple, said on "Squawk on the Street."

Buffett, by contrast, "obviously does not think about the quarter. He thinks of this as a consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction. He thinks very young," says Cramer, and Buffett often talks about "how every kid he knows has [an iPhone] and they would never use anything else. That's good enough for him."

If you're looking to invest in the next Apple or considering putting some money in the stock market, experienced investors like Buffett, Mark Cuban and Tony Robbins suggest you start carefully.

Begin with index funds, they say, which hold every stock in an index, offer low turnover rates, attendant fees and tax bills, and fluctuate with the market to eliminate the risk of picking individual stocks.

This is an update of a previously published story.

