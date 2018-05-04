If you invested $1,000 in Apple 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway chief executive officer Warren Buffett revealed to CNBC Friday that his company bought 75 million shares of Apple, adding to the 165.3 million shares it already owned. Analysts predicted that could be good news for Apple's stock value — which, indeed, promptly hit an all-time high.

And if you invested in Apple early on, the return on that investment could have been good, too. According to CNBC calculations, a $1,000 investment in 2008 would be worth $7,111 as of Friday, or over seven as much, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

In the charts below, all data splits are adjusted and gain-loss figures do not include dividends, interest, distributions or fees except on cash accounts. The portfolio value represents current holdings and the comparison charts represent current and historical prices of individual benchmarks, stocks or exchange-traded funds.