Inflation may modestly overshoot the Fed’s 2 percent target: San Francisco Fed's Williams

There is a good chance unemployment will dip to 3.5 percent and inflation could go above the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told CNBC Friday.

"I see the unemployment rate getting down to 3.5 percent. I see us maybe modestly overshooting our 2 percent inflation target," said Williams, who has been nominated to take over the top job at the New York Fed.

On Wednesday, the Fed held rates at a target of 1.5 to 1.75 percent. In its post-meeting statement, the central bank also indicated that inflation is beginning to creep higher and used the term "symmetric" when referring to its target.

"Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term," the statement said.

Williams said the central bank wanted to reinforce the fact that it thinks of 2 percent as the mid-point.

"From the beginning we've seen our inflation target being a symmetric one, where we want inflation on average to be 2 percent -- sometimes above, sometimes below," he said in an interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman on "Power Lunch."

"I am personally comfortable with the fact that inflation may overshoot that 2 percent for a while," he added.