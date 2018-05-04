Mario Gabelli is betting big on sports, likes MGM on possible sports betting legalization

Billionaire Mario Gabelli, founder and CEO of Gamco Investors, believes now is the right time to be buying stock in sports, esports and gambling companies.

"I want everyone to own a piece of a baseball team," Gabelli said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. "And you can do it by buying shares of the Atlanta Braves. You have a six-and-a-half-year-old? You've got to own him a baseball team. Buy five shares – BATRA is the symbol."

"The second one would be basketball, which would be Madison Square Garden, and the third one would be what's going on in the gaming industry: e-gaming, e-sports," he added.

Gabelli cited growth around the esports space as a compelling reason for an investment, noting that internet access, speed and broadband will continue to be critical commodities as more and more people play massively multiplayer online games like Fortnite.