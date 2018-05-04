This one simple trick could help you dodge a credit card late fee

Of the many things that can ruin a good credit score, paying your credit card bill late is one of the more common. But if you do find yourself with a late fee, there's something simple you can do: Ask your card issuer to waive it.

That's according to financial website CompareCards.com, which conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Americans with at least one credit card about their interactions with card issuers. "As a customer, you have the ability to ask your card issuer to change the terms of your card pretty much anytime you want," the site points out.

"Whether that's requesting a lower [annual percentage rate], a credit limit increase or to remove a late payment fee, it's possible your issuer will work with you to make you happy and secure your business."

However, not all respondents say they've taken advantage of that: Only 60 percent have ever called to have a late fee waived, just 40 percent have asked for a higher credit limit on an existing card and a mere 25 percent have asked for a lower APR on one of their cards.