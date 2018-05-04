Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, BABA, NWL, VFC, ATVI & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Apple – Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire bought 75 million Apple shares during the first quarter, bringing its total holdings to 240.3 million shares.

Alibaba – Alibaba reported quarterly profit of RMB 5.73 versus the consensus estimate of 5.45. Revenue also beat forecasts, as core commerce sales were up 62 percent and cloud revenue more than doubled. Alibaba also saw an increase in users of 37 million over a year earlier to a total of 552 million.

Newell Brands – The consumer products maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, compared to the 26 cent a share consensus estimate. Newell also announced that it was adding its Jostens class ring and Pure Fishing divisions to a list of units for potential divestment, and that it was selling its Waddington packaging business to a private-equity consortium for $2.3 billion.

VF Corp. – The apparel company beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the parent of such brands as Wrangler, Timberland, and North Face gave a full-year forecast largely above current consensus.

Activision Blizzard – Activision earned an adjusted 38 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. The video game maker's revenue also topped forecasts on the strength of sales for its "Call of Duty" game, however Activision issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

CBS – CBS came in 15 cents a share ahead of forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.34 per share. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. CBS saw growth in ad sales as well as affiliate and subscription fees.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack earned an adjusted 15 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 8 cents a share. The restaurant chain's revenue exceeded estimates and Shake Shack also raised its full-year outlook.

GoPro – GoPro lost 34 cents per share for the first quarter, 3 cents a share smaller than Wall Street had anticipated. The high definition camera maker posted higher-than-expected revenue as well, with sales of entry level cameras helping its results.

Twitter – Twitter urged its users to change their passwords, after a glitch in its internal computer system caused some passwords to be readable. Twitter said it saw no evidence of a breach or misuse.

Weight Watchers – Weight Watchers trounced estimates by reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, compared to the 6 cents a share Wall Street had been expecting. The weight loss company also saw revenue top estimates, and it raised its full-year forecast amid record membership.

Pandora Media – Pandora saw both quarterly earnings and revenue beat Street forecasts, and the streaming music provider also saw the number of listener hours exceed forecasts. Pandora also saw higher subscription revenue, and a smaller decline in ad revenue than some analysts had predicted.

Xerox – Xerox said CEO Jeff Jacobson and various board members will remain in place, after an agreement with shareholders Darwin Deason and Carl Icahn had expired amid some last minute disagreements.

HSBC – HSBC reported weaker-than-expected first quarter profit due to an increase in investments, but Europe's biggest bank also announced a $2 billion share buyback.

Skyworks – Skyworks issued a current-quarter forecast below estimates, with the Apple supplier impacted by both a slowdown in global smartphone demand as well as U.S. restrictions against China's ZTE.

General Electric – GE is considering putting its subprime mortgage business into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to an SEC filing. The unit, which is no longer active, is still trying to navigate its way through legal issues.

Nike — CEO Mark Parker issued an apology to workers, according to The Wall Street Journal. The apology centered around the company's failure to properly address workplace issues and for complaints related to the company's corporate culture.