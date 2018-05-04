Tech workers are paying $7,000 to freeze their stem cells in hope of extending life

This company will extract and freeze your stem cells for use later in life 2 Hours Ago | 03:39

Start-up investor Li Jiang just turned 30, and now he can't stop thinking about his own mortality.

For Jiang, who's based in San Francisco, living longer isn't just about eating healthy and exercising regularly. Last month, he cryogenically froze his stem cells, in the hopes of someday injecting them back into his body.

Jiang is one of the earliest testers of Forever Labs, which extracts and stores young adults' stem cells to potentially combat age-related illnesses like arthritis and heart disease. The company has the ambitious plan to counter "aging itself."

Forever Labs is a graduate of the start-up accelerator program Y Combinator and has raised $2 million in funding to expand its service to more states. Jiang, a former investment banker who worked on health-care deals, is also an early investor in the start-up.

It's not a cheap endeavor. Forever Labs charges $7,000 for a plan that includes the procedure and lifetime storage. Jiang says that's the price tag for longevity.

"If you are able to extend your life by even five years, I mean I think you would pay something to do that," he said.