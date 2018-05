At 8:30 a.m. ET today, nonfarm payrolls data, unemployment figures and average hourly wages will be released. Market participants will be paying close attention to the figures to see what they say about the current state of the U.S. economy.

In April, economists estimated that 192,000 jobs were created, and that the unemployment rate could have fallen to 4 percent, according to Reuters. Friday's jobs report can be an important factor in helping to determine the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

Speaking of the U.S. central bank, a slew of officials are set to deliver remarks Friday at the Hoover Institution's Currencies, Capital, and Central Bank Balances: A Policy Conference in Stanford, California.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Randal Quarles and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan are all scheduled to deliver remarks at the event.