Warren Buffett used to drink Pepsi and 7 other surprising facts about the billionaire

Buffett has spent the majority of his life in Omaha, Nebraska, but he lived in Washington, D.C. for a while during his teen years after his father was elected to Congress and moved the family east.

Buffett wasn't too happy about the move and found himself rebelling against both his parents and his new environment. "I was rebellious at first in school, for about year," he says. "I made a real pain of myself, but I calmed down after a while."

One of his more unruly acts included shoplifting from the local Sears. "I wasn't doing it for any reason, except rebelling, and that ran out after a while," he says.

His wild streak can't be attributed entirely to strong feelings about D.C. itself. "It wasn't so much what I thought of Washington," he says. "I hated leaving Omaha."