Warren Buffett used to drink Pepsi and 7 other surprising facts about the billionaire

CNBC's new documentary, "Warren Buffett: Investor. Teacher. Icon.," examines the life of the third-richest person in the world through personal stories from those he has influenced over the years. But in addition to highlighting how Buffett's investing legacy has inspired people across the globe, the new footage also brings to light surprising bits of trivia about the self-made billionaire.
Below, CNBC Make It rounded up eight unexpected facts about Buffett, revealed both in the new documentary and elsewhere.